Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) CFO Romolo Santarosa Buys 1,000 Shares

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) CFO Romolo Santarosa bought 1,000 shares of Hanmi Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $14,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HAFC traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,704. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $479.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Hanmi Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAFC. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

