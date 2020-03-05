Insider Buying: GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Director Michael Kagnoff purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,216 shares in the company, valued at $544,975.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.53. 5,834,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,252. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $8.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.47.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.13 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 315.97% and a negative net margin of 53.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNMK. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 795,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 545,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,953 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

GNMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

