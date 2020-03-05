Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) CFO Buys $147,500.00 in Stock

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) CFO James M. Sullivan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,590. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.71. 58,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,837. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.86. Sealed Air Corp has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 155.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 556.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.