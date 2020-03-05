Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Starbucks Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.34. The company had a trading volume of 726,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,739,314. The stock has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.04. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,633,457,000 after acquiring an additional 161,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,442,471,000 after acquiring an additional 144,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,239,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $666,627,000 after purchasing an additional 272,323 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

