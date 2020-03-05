Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Corp Lowered by Cormark (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Cormark also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PPL. CIBC increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.70.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded down C$0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$48.11. 603,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.16. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$45.44 and a 12 month high of C$53.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$51.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.70.

In related news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 69,535 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,476,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at C$268,450. Also, Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 15,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.15, for a total value of C$752,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$649,881.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 89.06%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

