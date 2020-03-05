Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Director John B. Gianola Purchases 1,000 Shares

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Director John B. Gianola bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $22,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,778.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SMMF traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.27. 2,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,839. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $280.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMF. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 140,632 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 584.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.