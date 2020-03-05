Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Donald R. Brattain Sells 5,000 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Donald R. Brattain sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,665,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TYL traded down $12.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $323.82. 4,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,110. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 89.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.80. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.88 and a 52 week high of $340.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.30.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

