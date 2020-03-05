National Bank Financial Weighs in on Boralex Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Boralex in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boralex from C$23.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Boralex from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.17.

Shares of BLX stock traded down C$0.21 on Thursday, hitting C$31.29. The company had a trading volume of 162,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,299. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -274.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.31. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$17.88 and a twelve month high of C$32.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -578.95%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

