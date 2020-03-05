Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) EVP Acquires $141,390.00 in Stock

Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) EVP Michael P. Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.13 per share, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,889.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ingevity stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.47. 13,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,708. Ingevity Corp has a 52-week low of $42.67 and a 52-week high of $116.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.33.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Ingevity had a return on equity of 48.02% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ingevity by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingevity by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingevity by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ingevity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 806,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.