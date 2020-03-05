DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.55-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1-4.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.13 billion.DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.55-2.80 EPS.

Shares of XRAY traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.20. The stock had a trading volume of 941,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,730. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.52.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

