Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.27-1.30 for the period.

EPRT stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.57. 21,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,189. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $29.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $39.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.32 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 3.83%. Analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPRT. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.73.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

