Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.27-1.30 for the period.
EPRT stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.57. 21,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,189. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $29.34.
Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $39.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.32 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 3.83%. Analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
