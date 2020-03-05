Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.25-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.52. Northwest Natural also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.25-2.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWN. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Northwest Natural to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Williams Capital upgraded Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Northwest Natural from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.43.

Northwest Natural stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $77.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average of $71.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 87.21%.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $48,964.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

