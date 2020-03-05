Wedbush Comments on Umpqua Holdings Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Umpqua in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Umpqua alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Umpqua stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.66. 88,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,370. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Umpqua has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $177,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,951 shares of company stock worth $202,202 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 682,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 88,155 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 3.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 66,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.