Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.13. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $7.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.12. The stock had a trading volume of 15,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,348. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.89. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $131.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.07.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

In other news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $1,960,035.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,642.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $1,587,013.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,220.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,444 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,591. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $49,124,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,047,000 after purchasing an additional 292,830 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 85.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 100,049 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $7,119,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 233.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 65,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

