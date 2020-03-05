DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.52.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.20. The stock had a trading volume of 941,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,730. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average of $55.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,877,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,612,000 after buying an additional 3,190,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,064,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,057,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,062 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,501,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,250,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,355,000 after acquiring an additional 796,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

