Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Boosted by William Blair

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Albireo Pharma in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.29). William Blair also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($5.11) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their target price on Albireo Pharma from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

NASDAQ:ALBO traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.12. 2,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $38.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $1.01. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 650.86% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 255,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,371,989.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 412.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

