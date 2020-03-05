Liquidity Network 1-Day Volume Tops $57,919.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and IDEX. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $915,884.00 and approximately $57,919.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.19 or 0.02679678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00233905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00053071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00135333 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s genesis date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

