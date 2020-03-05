Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Albireo Pharma Inc Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Albireo Pharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.57). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.65) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

NASDAQ ALBO traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $23.12. 2,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,500. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $1.01. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 650.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million.

In other Albireo Pharma news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 255,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $5,371,989.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 412.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

