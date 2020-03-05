Traceability Chain (TAC) Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $5,681.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, BCEX and FCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00038744 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00413536 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001175 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010976 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006857 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012469 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001588 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

TAC is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 811,355,827 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 . Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.