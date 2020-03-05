Brokers Set Expectations for ABM Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ABM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ABM Industries from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $35.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,256. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,255.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $27,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,218,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,632,000 after purchasing an additional 801,265 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,664,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,669,000 after buying an additional 588,180 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,512,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,881,000 after buying an additional 516,052 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $8,822,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

