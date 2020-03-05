Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $6.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2020 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $7.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $28.00 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMZN. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price objective (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $38.77 on Thursday, reaching $1,937.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,057,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,479. The firm has a market cap of $972.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,586.57 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,987.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,836.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $4,143,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,280,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Earnings History and Estimates for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

DENTSPLY SIRONA Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
DENTSPLY SIRONA Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
Essential Properties Realty Trust Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
Essential Properties Realty Trust Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
Northwest Natural Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
Northwest Natural Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
Wedbush Comments on Umpqua Holdings Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Wedbush Comments on Umpqua Holdings Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report