Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $6.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2020 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $7.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $28.00 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMZN. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price objective (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $38.77 on Thursday, reaching $1,937.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,057,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,479. The firm has a market cap of $972.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,586.57 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,987.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,836.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $4,143,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,280,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

