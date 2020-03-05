Yelp Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Yelp in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the local business review company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 4.03%.

YELP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Yelp in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of YELP stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.25. 16,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.19. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $700,782.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Yelp by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,367 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 32.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

