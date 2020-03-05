Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Raised by Analyst

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for AnaptysBio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.91). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANAB. ValuEngine upgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ ANAB traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,120. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $509.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.98.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

