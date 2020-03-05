KeyCorp Weighs in on ArcBest Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of ArcBest in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05).

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

ARCB stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $35.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 255.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 199,304 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 542,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 105,795 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 349,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 84,643 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ArcBest by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 71,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

