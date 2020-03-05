Qbao (QBT) Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Qbao has a market cap of $446,733.00 and $2,821.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao token can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinnest, EXX and Allcoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000144 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Gate.io, EXX, CoinEgg and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.