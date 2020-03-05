Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for AnaptysBio Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for AnaptysBio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Lee expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.73) EPS.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

ANAB traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.30. 16,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,120. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.98. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $83.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 817.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

