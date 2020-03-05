Piper Sandler Comments on Great Ajax Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Great Ajax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of AJX stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,784. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $289.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.75. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 million. Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.46% and a return on equity of 7.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Great Ajax by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 84.77%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

