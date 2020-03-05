Agile Therapeutics Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Agile Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). William Blair also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Agile Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,705,597. The stock has a market cap of $163.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.09. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $4.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 10,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,365.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 3,000,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $9,060,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,919,925 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,175 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 838,501 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 39.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

