Imperial Capital Comments on Axon Enterprise Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Axon Enterprise in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Axon Enterprise’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.17%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AAXN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Shares of AAXN stock traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.06. 10,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,903. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day moving average is $68.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,631.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.85. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $46.28 and a 52 week high of $90.10.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,700 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $140,233.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,705.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $389,280.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,631.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,250 shares of company stock worth $11,232,615 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAXN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

