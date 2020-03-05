ZB (ZB) Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 5th. One ZB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, ZB.COM and ZBG. ZB has a market capitalization of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002652 BTC.
  • Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011022 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.19 or 0.02679678 BTC.
  • Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00233905 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00053071 BTC.
  • Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000665 BTC.
  • TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000201 BTC.
  • Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00135333 BTC.
  • COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk.

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG, ZB.COM and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

