QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Market Cap Hits $630,532.00

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $630,532.00 and approximately $211,736.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.19 or 0.02679678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00233905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00053071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00135333 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,025,330 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

