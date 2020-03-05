CRYPTOBUCKS Price Tops $0.0221 (CBUCKS)

CRYPTOBUCKS (CURRENCY:CBUCKS) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. CRYPTOBUCKS has a market cap of $17.90 million and $1.08 million worth of CRYPTOBUCKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRYPTOBUCKS token can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CRYPTOBUCKS has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 88.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000249 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CRYPTOBUCKS

CBUCKS is a token. CRYPTOBUCKS’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 809,174,355 tokens. CRYPTOBUCKS’s official message board is medium.com/@cbucks.blockchain . The official website for CRYPTOBUCKS is www.cryptobuckslimited.com

CRYPTOBUCKS Token Trading

CRYPTOBUCKS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTOBUCKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTOBUCKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CRYPTOBUCKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

