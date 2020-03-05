Cindicator (CND) Price Hits $0.0066 on Major Exchanges

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, Cindicator has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Binance, Ethfinex and Mercatox. Cindicator has a market cap of $12.42 million and approximately $54,793.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cindicator alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.19 or 0.02679678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00233905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00053071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00135333 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,892,618,754 tokens. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, ABCC, Binance, GOPAX, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CNDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.