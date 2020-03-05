Safe Haven (SHA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,553.00

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $915,871.00 and approximately $13,553.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $255.72 or 0.02809279 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

