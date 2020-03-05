Nexo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.98 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Nexo token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002070 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit, Bitbns and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 20% against the US dollar. Nexo has a market cap of $105.53 million and $15.98 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.19 or 0.02679678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00233905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00053071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00135333 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Allbit, Fatbtc, Hotbit, HitBTC, Bitbns, Bancor Network, DDEX, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

