QuarkChain (QKC) Market Cap Reaches $8.97 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $10.39 and $51.55.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00052342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00481771 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.28 or 0.06034340 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00061045 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030345 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012405 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003677 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,414,108,652 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $13.77, $51.55, $50.98, $32.15, $7.50, $10.39, $24.43, $20.33, $24.68, $18.94 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

