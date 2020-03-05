Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.59 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $11.64 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008126 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010369 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000489 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

