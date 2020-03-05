BitTube (TUBE) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, BitTube has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, TradeOgre, Upbit and Bittrex. BitTube has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $1,581.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.58 or 0.00764441 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001957 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000143 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 242,234,641 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

BitTube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, TradeOgre and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

