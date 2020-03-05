Zenswap Network Token Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Zenswap Network Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. In the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded 33.4% higher against the dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $12,566.00 and approximately $10,377.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.19 or 0.02679678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00233905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00053071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00135333 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen

Zenswap Network Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

