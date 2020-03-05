Emercoin Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 5th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $7,621.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0781 or 0.00000858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Crex24 and Upbit. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00331471 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,293,580 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Crex24, CoinExchange, Upbit, xBTCe and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

