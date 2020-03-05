Nectar (NEC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,604.00

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last week, Nectar has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Nectar coin can now be bought for about $0.0702 or 0.00000772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $18.94, $24.43 and $50.98. Nectar has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and $2,604.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nectar alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00042764 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00070958 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000832 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,087.46 or 0.99834649 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00077503 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000439 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $18.94, $50.98, $32.15, $20.33, $13.77, $24.68, $5.60, $33.94, $51.55, $10.39 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nectar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.