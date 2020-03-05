BLOCKv Market Cap Reaches $2.57 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. BLOCKv has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $19,854.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Tidex and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.19 or 0.02679678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00233905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00053071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00135333 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv launched on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, OKEx, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

