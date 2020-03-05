Civic Price Reaches $0.0330 (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Civic has a market cap of $22.12 million and $7.51 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded up 25.7% against the dollar. One Civic token can now be purchased for $0.0330 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, Binance and Poloniex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.19 or 0.02679678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00233905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00053071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00135333 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Civic

Civic’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Upbit, Livecoin, COSS, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Liqui, OKEx, ABCC, GOPAX, Poloniex, Bittrex, Huobi, Mercatox, IDEX and Vebitcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

