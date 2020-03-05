Particl (PART) Price Tops $0.51

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last week, Particl has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00005638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z and Bittrex. Particl has a total market cap of $4.59 million and $15,639.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001136 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000166 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,559,308 coins and its circulating supply is 8,951,922 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

