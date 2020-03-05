BitGreen Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 23.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00004203 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. BitGreen has a total market cap of $3.99 million and $56,593.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008126 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00024398 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002000 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001749 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010369 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.72 or 0.02809279 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000601 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 10,417,453 coins and its circulating supply is 10,417,462 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitGreen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

