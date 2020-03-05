Friendz Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $56,901.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 5th. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $957,578.00 and $56,901.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Friendz token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, BitMart, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Friendz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.19 or 0.02679678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00233905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00053071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00135333 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,283,144 tokens. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, HitBTC, BitMart and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FDZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.