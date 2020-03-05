Critical Review: Silk Road Medical (SILK) and Its Rivals

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ: SILK) is one of 132 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Silk Road Medical to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Silk Road Medical and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical 0 1 4 0 2.80 Silk Road Medical Competitors 1131 3615 5967 341 2.50

Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus price target of $46.20, suggesting a potential upside of 17.62%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 20.38%. Given Silk Road Medical’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silk Road Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silk Road Medical and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical $63.35 million -$52.42 million -28.88 Silk Road Medical Competitors $1.43 billion $160.94 million -55.97

Silk Road Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of Silk Road Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Silk Road Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical -82.73% -165.90% -27.44% Silk Road Medical Competitors -557.59% -106.61% -23.16%

Summary

Silk Road Medical competitors beat Silk Road Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

