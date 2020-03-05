Analysts Set $23.00 Price Target for China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $23.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned China Yuchai International an industry rank of 194 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYD shares. TheStreet lowered China Yuchai International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

CYD traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.92. 460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,454. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 41,573 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 96.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,601,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,006,000 after acquiring an additional 116,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,314,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

