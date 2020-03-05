Zacks: Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) has received an average broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $62.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of LSXMK traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.84. The stock had a trading volume of 24,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $51.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,301,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,092,000 after buying an additional 23,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,874,000 after buying an additional 44,369 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,581,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,351,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,726,000 after buying an additional 58,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,285,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,872,000 after buying an additional 179,094 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

