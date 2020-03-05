Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $37.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Southside Bancshares an industry rank of 22 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBSI. ValuEngine upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Southside Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

In related news, Director Tony K. Morgan bought 1,000 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.82 per share, with a total value of $32,820.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,123 shares of company stock valued at $37,238 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBSI traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,390. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average is $35.16.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.36%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

